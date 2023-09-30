Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 2.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. 14,247,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,815,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.08 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

