UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Raised by Hiddenite Capital Partners LP

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up 4.2% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.2 %

UBS stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.