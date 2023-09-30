Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 1,542 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

CSCO stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

