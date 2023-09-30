United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Boosted by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

