Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. 1,150,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,954,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 919.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,049,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 2,750,525 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,433,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,061,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,089,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 1,636,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Uniti Group by 625.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,883,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,614 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

