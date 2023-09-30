Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Holdings Reduced by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 44.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 27.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 188,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $6,911,137.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 387,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,874,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 188,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $6,911,137.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 596,128 shares of company stock worth $23,680,905. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Up 2.3 %

U stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The company had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

