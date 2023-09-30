Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,297,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,309. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 515.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UEC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

