Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Price Target Raised to C$6.26 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.26 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 5.9 %

Uranium Royalty stock opened at C$3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.32. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$4.26. The firm has a market cap of C$387.48 million, a PE ratio of -95.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of C$13.85 million for the quarter.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

