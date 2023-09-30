USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in USD Partners by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Stories

