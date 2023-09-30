Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $221.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.65. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $206.16 and a 52-week high of $269.50.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 125.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.