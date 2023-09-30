Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Snider Financial Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 8.1% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

