Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.38 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

