Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.5% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $155.38 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.