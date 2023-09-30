Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $272.31 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

