Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lowered by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $103.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

