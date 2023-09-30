Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $27,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

