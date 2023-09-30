Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Boosted by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.90. 584,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,034. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.