Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $66.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.