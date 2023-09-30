Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Reduced by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.69. The company had a trading volume of 884,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,475. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.45 and its 200-day moving average is $196.10. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.