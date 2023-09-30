Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $208.24. The stock had a trading volume of 598,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

