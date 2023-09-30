Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $159.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.21 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.