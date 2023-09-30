Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.70. 5,766,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.25.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
