Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,661 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 112.9% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 117.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $97.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.80.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

