Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOV opened at $77.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $767.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.