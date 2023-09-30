Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 4.4%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.94. 156,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 353,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCEL. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. Vericel’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vericel by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

