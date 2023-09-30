Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRTV opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $96.82 and a 52 week high of $169.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,014,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Veritiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 38.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 265,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

