Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP) Trading 3% Higher

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66,567% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Vicapsys Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of -4.47.

Vicapsys Life Sciences Company Profile

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company's product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers.

