VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Down 0.6%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 431 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 431.50 ($5.27). Approximately 138,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 142,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434 ($5.30).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 414.57, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £707.64 million, a PE ratio of -254.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 452.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 439.94.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading

