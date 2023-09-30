VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Given New $0.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $0.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VQS stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. VIQ Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.09.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 69.63% and a negative net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.68 million. Analysts expect that VIQ Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIQ Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 31.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

