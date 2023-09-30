Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $105.46 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $143.47.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visteon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Visteon by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Visteon by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Visteon by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

