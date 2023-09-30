Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

