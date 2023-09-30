Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of IAE stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $7.02.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
