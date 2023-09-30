Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of IAE stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.