Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IAE opened at $5.79 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.