Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:IAE opened at $5.79 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
