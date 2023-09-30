Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $100,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

