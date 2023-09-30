Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

IGD stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $5.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

