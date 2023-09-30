W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $73.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.89%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

