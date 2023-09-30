Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WD opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,463,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,463,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $99,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at $653,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.