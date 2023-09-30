Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.93. 6,280,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.15. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

