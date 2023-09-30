Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $152.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

