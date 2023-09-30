Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives $103.43 Average PT from Analysts

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of WFRD opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.90. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $98.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 46.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.