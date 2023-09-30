Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) Insider Buys A$74,911.60 in Stock

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB – Get Free Report) insider Brad Holman acquired 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.85 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of A$74,911.60 ($48,020.26).

Webjet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.84.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

