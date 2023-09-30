Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.88 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

