Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 377 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $572.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.00. The stock has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

