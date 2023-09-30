Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $356.10 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.45.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

