Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

