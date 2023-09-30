Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 219.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 62,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

