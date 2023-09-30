Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 1.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $377.72 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $386.40. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.98 and a 200-day moving average of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.89.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

