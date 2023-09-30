Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 2,627 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

