Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,361 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $69.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

