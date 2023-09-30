Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 415.82, a current ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.86%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Stories

