Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 415.82, a current ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.86%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
